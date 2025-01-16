Freight Technologies Is Still A Sell As It Fails To Become Profitable

Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader
(9min)

Summary

  • Freight Technologies, Inc. has struggled to profitably leverage data for logistics, leading to a 28.5% stock decline since my sell rating in September 2024.
  • Despite opportunities in cross-border logistics and nearshoring trends, the company faces intense competition and relies on volatile spot prices and volumes.
  • Freight Technologies continues to incur significant operating losses, with no clear path to profitability or positive cash flow, raising concerns about its viability.
  • The company's need for ongoing capital raises and shareholder dilution, coupled with weak revenue growth, makes FRGT stock an unattractive investment.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Aerospace Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Distribution center concept and international communication network. globalized business, transportation and professional connections.

Andrey David Piza Pulido/iStock via Getty Images

In September 2024, I covered Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT). While I generally believe that leveraging data to optimize industries has a significant potential for Freight Technologies, we are seeing that the

If you want full access to all our reports, data and investing ideas, join The Aerospace Forum, the #1 aerospace, defense and airline investment research service on Seeking Alpha, with access to evoX Data Analytics, our in-house developed data analytics platform. 

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai
18.19K Followers

Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FRGT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FRGT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FRGT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News