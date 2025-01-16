MOO: Prospects For The Agribusiness ETF In 2025

Jan. 16, 2025 1:49 PM ETVanEck Agribusiness ETF (MOO)
Andrew Hecht
Investing Group Leader
(8min)

Summary

  • The VanEck Agribusiness ETF (MOO) offers significant value at around $67, driven by the necessity of feeding and powering the growing global population.
  • MOO's bearish trend since 2022 reflects mixed agricultural commodity performance, but geopolitical and demographic factors support a long-term investment strategy.
  • MOO's portfolio includes leading agribusiness companies like Deere & Co, essential for increasing agricultural production to meet rising global demand.
  • A scale-down investment approach in MOO is recommended, buying on current weakness with room to add, anticipating potential rallies in grain and oilseed markets.
Farmers inspecting GPS (Global Positioning System) and soil condition data on tablet in front of crop sprayer on farm

Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

On Aug. 6, 2024, I outlined the case for the VanEck Agribusiness ETF product (NYSEARCA:MOO) on Seeking Alpha, when I concluded:

It's virtually impossible to pick bottoms in any asset, and agricultural commodities are no exception. However, the price action over the past

This article was written by

Andrew Hecht
29.73K Followers

Andrew Hecht is a 35-year Wall Street veteran covering commodities and precious metals.

He runs the investing group The Hecht Commodity Report, one of the most comprehensive commodities services available. It covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

