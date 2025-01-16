TSMC Q4: Expecting Fabless Semi Inventory To Return To Healthier Level In 2025
Summary
- I reiterate a “Buy” rating for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited with a one-year target price of US$250 per share, driven by strong AI and HPC demand.
- TSMC's revenue from AI accelerators tripled in FY24 and is expected to double in FY25, supported by increased CAPEX for advanced technologies.
- TSMC's N2 process node, set for volume production in H2 FY25, will drive significant growth, especially in HPC and smartphone markets.
- Key risks include potential export restrictions to China, but current regulations are manageable and unlikely to significantly impact business growth.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.