OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) is a $715 million tech company with a focus on digital security solutions. Its offerings span from cloud authentication, mobile application security to electronic signatures and other digital agreement authentication products. Due to its strong credibility in this
OneSpan: A Turnaround Story With High-Margin Growth And Undervalued Potential
Summary
- OneSpan is transitioning from hardware to higher margin software and subscription revenues, driving a 9% YoY growth in annualized recurring revenue.
- Multi-year cost-cutting initiatives have improved gross margins (up from 69% to 74%) and boosted EBITDA growth by 124%, signaling operational efficiency.
- The company has a zero-debt balance sheet, robust cash flow generation, and a newly initiated quarterly dividend yielding 2.56%.
- With an EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.1 and strong EBITDA growth, OneSpan is undervalued relative to both its peers and the broader tech sector.
- Management’s focus on profitability, operational efficiency, and shareholder returns positions OneSpan as a promising long-term investment.
