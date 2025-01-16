OS Therapies: A Cheap Mid-Stage Biotech Carrying Listeria-Based Immunotherapy

Galzus Research
1.85K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • OSTX's OST-HER2 immunotherapy is in a fully enrolled phase 2b trial for osteosarcoma, which had an updated readout in mid-January 2025.
  • Financially, OSTX has $7.9 million in cash, with recent funding providing a runway until 2026, but remains poorly capitalized and reliant on near-term news.
  • Strengths include a mid-stage product for an unmet need, but risks involve past failures of Listeria-based immunotherapies and uncertain funding prospects.
  • Despite market skepticism, I am cautiously optimistic about OSTX's near-term potential, though it remains a high-risk investment with significant caveats.

Senior woman sitting on stairs at home caressing dog

Oliver Rossi

Topline Summary

I followed with great interest the hopes and hype of the Listeria-based immunotherapy company Advaxis several years ago. Obviously, that did not pan out as something for patients, but one of the side stories of that saga was

This article was written by

Galzus Research
1.85K Followers
I have my PhD in biochemistry and have worked for years analyzing clinical trials and biotech companies. It is my passion to educate everyone possible on the science behind the businesses that we invest in, and it's my mission to help you do your due diligence and not get burned by the pitfalls of investing in this space.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About OSTX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OSTX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OSTX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News