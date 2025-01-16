Lumen Technologies: Shrinking Unlikely To Work

Stone Fox Capital
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • Lumen Technologies, Inc. faces a bearish outlook due to shrinking financials and a potential sale of its mass market business, which would further reduce EBITDA.
  • The telecom's mass market unit sale could fetch up to 10x EBITDA, but declining revenues suggest a much lower valuation is more realistic.
  • The company is likely to guide for weaker EBITDA in 2025 and limited long-term benefits from AI deals indicate the stock is fully priced with downside risk.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Out Fox The Street get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Toy rocket flying through a business bar chart in downward direction. Illustration of the concept of losing sales and decreasing revenue

Dragon Claws/iStock via Getty Images

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) is on the verge of rolling over after a huge AI-induced and irrational rally. The telecom is apparently working towards the sale of their mass market business in another move

If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in undervalued stocks mispriced by the market to start 2025, consider joining Out Fox The Street.

The service offers a model portfolio, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free 2-week trial to start finding the best stocks with the potential to double and triple in the next few years.

This article was written by

Stone Fox Capital
50.99K Followers

Stone Fox Capital (aka Mark Holder) is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 10 years as a portfolio manager.

Mark leads the investing group Out Fox The Street where he shares stock picks and deep research to help readers uncover potential multibaggers while managing portfolio risk via diversification. Features include various model portfolios, stock picks with identifiable catalysts, daily updates, real-time alerts, and access to community chat and direct chat with Mark for questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LUMN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LUMN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LUMN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News