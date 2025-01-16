H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 16, 2025 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Scott Jensen - Investor Relations

Celeste Mastin - President & Chief Executive Officer

John Corkrean - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Executive

Conference Call Participants

Kevin McCarthy - Vertical Research Partners

Ghansham Panjabi - Baird

Jeff Zekauskas - JPMorgan

David Begleiter - Deutsche Bank

Patrick Cunningham - Citi

Rosemarie Morbelli - Gabelli Funds

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to H.B. Fuller's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Results Conference Call. All participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' remarks, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Scott Jensen with Investor Relations. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Scott Jensen

Thank you, operator. Welcome to H.B. Fuller's Fourth Quarter 2024 Investor Conference Call. Presenting today are Celeste Mastin, President and Chief Executive Officer; and John Corkrean, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. After our prepared remarks, we will have a question-and-answer session.

Before we begin, let me remind everyone that our comments today will include references to certain non-GAAP financial measures. These measures are supplemental to the results determined in accordance with GAAP. We believe that these measures are useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and to compare our performance with other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the nearest GAAP measure are included in our earnings release. Unless otherwise noted, comments about revenue refer to organic revenue and comments about EPS, EBITDA and profit margins refer to adjusted non-GAAP measures.

We will also be making forward-looking statements during this call. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ