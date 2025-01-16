The link between economic growth and stock returns isn't always clear-cut, but in the case of Saudi Arabia, robust GDP growth has indeed mapped over to respectable returns for the country's equities. Since launching in 2015, the
KSA: Paying A Premium For The Saudi Growth Story
Summary
- The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF offers investors passive exposure to Saudi Arabian equities.
- The country's economic performance has been relatively robust, with that growth also trickling down to the fund's holdings.
- Valuation and the fund's ongoing charges may be sticking points, though, while developments in terms of Saudi stock ownership also slightly reduce the attractiveness of this ETF.
