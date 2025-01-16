Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) have traded marginally higher following the announcement of a partnership with Nippon Shinyaku to develop and commercialize two gene therapies for Mucopolysaccharidosis I & II (MPS). This development is a positive result
Regenxbio Secures A Partnership With Nippon Shinyaku For RGX-111 & 121
Summary
- REGENXBIO's partnership with Nippon Shinyaku provides $110M upfront, ensuring a cash runway for gene therapy programs in MPS I & II, despite sacrificing some upside.
- REGENXBIO is rated a HOLD; however, its strategy of early partnerships ensures sufficient cash to advance programs, making it attractive for early-stage biotech investors.
- Financials show $279M in cash as of September 2024, not including the recent deal. Providing approximately two years of runway given current burn rates.
- Advances in Duchenne, MPS, or wet AMD, along with the company's low valuation make it a speculative investment that could enjoy substantial upside if any of these programs are commercialized.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of REGN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
All investment opportunities carry inherent risk, including potential loss of principle. Carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite before making any investment. The above discussion is a framework for investors (both long and short), to understand the factors that will move the underlying security’s price. It is not a prediction and should not be considered investment advice. The author is long REGN and ABBV with no plans of initiating a position in RGNX in the next 72 hours.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.