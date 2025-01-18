IQQQ: Why I'm Considering This Higher-Yield, Monthly-Paying Alternative To JEPQ

Dividend Sensei
Investing Group
Summary

  • JEPQ and IQQQ aim to capture income through call premiums without sacrificing too much upside. But not all covered call ETFs are created equal, especially for long-term total returns.
  • Unlike JEPQ’s monthly out-of-the-money approach, IQQQ sells calls daily, attempting to more closely mimic Nasdaq returns while still producing higher dividend income.
  • IQQQ charges a 0.55% expense ratio (vs. JEPQ’s 0.35%) and uses systematic swaps on the complete Nasdaq index, whereas JEPQ actively manages about 75 companies plus around 15% ETNs.
  • Both ETFs can underperform when markets rally sharply. Historically, “spend-the-dividend” strategies have eroded principal if investors do not reinvest. Tax efficiency is also a key concern, as call premiums are often taxed.
  • While IQQQ’s approach is intriguing, JEPQ’s track record, volatility-adjusted returns, and solid yield make it the “gold standard” among covered Nasdaq ETFs. IQQQ needs more time to prove it can outperform consistently.
Covered call ETFs, such as JPMorgan's Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) and JPMorgan NASDAQ Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ), have become very popular with high-yield investors, especially retirees.

While they haven't overtaken traditional high-yield dividend ETFs like Vanguard High-Yield (

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei
114.51K Followers

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JEPQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

