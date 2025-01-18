Covered call ETFs, such as JPMorgan's Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) and JPMorgan NASDAQ Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ), have become very popular with high-yield investors, especially retirees.
While they haven't overtaken traditional high-yield dividend ETFs like Vanguard High-Yield (
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos, and so much more!
Membership also includes
- Access to our 14 model portfolios
- my $4.2 million family hedge fund (real-time email notifications of all trades)
- 50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service)
- real-time chatroom support
- numerous valuable investing tools
Click here for a two-week free trial so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.