Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 16, 2025 2:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Donna Townsell - Director, Investor Relations
John Allison - Chairman
Brian Davis - Chief Financial Officer
Stephen Tipton - Chief Executive Officer, Centennial Bank
Kevin Hester - President & Chief Lending Officer
Tracy French - Chairman, Centennial Bank
Chris Poulton - President, CCFG
Conference Call Participants
Catherine Mealor – KBW
Brett Rabatin - Hovde Group
Jon Arfstrom - RBC
Michael Rose - Raymond James
Matt Olney - Stephens
Stephen Scouten - Piper Sandler
Brian Martin - Janney Montgomery
Operator
Greetings, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Home Bancshares Incorporated Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. The purpose of this call is to discuss the information and data provided in the quarterly earnings release issued after the market closed yesterday. The company presenters will begin with prepared remarks, then entertain questions. [Operator Instructions]
The company has asked me to remind everyone to refer to their cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements. You will find this note on Page 3 of their Form 10-K filed with the SEC in February 2024.
At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode and this conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]
It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Donna Townsell, Director of Investor Relations.
Donna Townsell
Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to our fourth quarter conference call.
With me for today's discussion is our Chairman, John Allison; Stephen Tipton, Chief Executive Officer of Centennial Bank; Kevin Hester, President and Chief Lending Officer; Brian Davis, our Chief Financial Officer; Tracy French, Chairman of Centennial Bank; Chris Poulton, President of CCFG; and John Marshall, President of Shore Premier Finance.
To open our discussion on the quarter, we will begin with some remarks from our Chairman, John
- Read more current HOMB analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts