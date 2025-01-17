Credo: Revenue Guidance Beats May Be Fully Priced In
Summary
- I believe the strong revenue guidance beats may be priced in after a 49% rally. Now, leading indicators of revenue growth provide more mixed signals.
- Hyperscalers are key customers of Credo. And a projected slowdown in hyperscaler capex growth in 2025 may decelerate the rate of incremental contract signings for Credo.
- CRDO's stock is the most expensive among its competitors on a 1-yr fwd PE basis.
- The uptrend on CRDO vs SPX seems to be taking a breather. Hence, I don't expect much incremental upside and outperformance ahead.
- Consistently high customer concentration, with the top customer making up more than 40% of revenues is a key risk hovering over the business model.
