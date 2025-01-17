While my valuation model for D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) shows a potential 25-35% annual return over five years in a base- and bull-case outcome, the reality is that the risk is high in the nascent quantum industry, and prudent
D-Wave Quantum: Big Potential In A Speculative Quantum Stock Market
Summary
- D-Wave Quantum's valuation model suggests potential 25-35% annual returns in base and bull cases, but high equity dilution and nascent industry risks temper expectations, leading to a Hold rating.
- Quantum investing necessitates diversification akin to venture capital; a diversified portfolio of quantum stocks may yield moderate 15% annual returns due to speculative and uncertain growth horizons.
- Long-term quantum prospects are promising, driven by high ROI in optimization and efficiency benefits, but near-term volatility and elevated valuations limit reliable high-alpha opportunities.
