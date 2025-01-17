We’ve seen a snapback in many of 2024’s big laggards. Namely, the S&P SPDR Material Select Sector ETF (XLB) has posted a modest positive return so far this year, and we’ve seen shares of global resource companies post
LyondellBasell: A Big Yield With FCF And Earnings Growth Ahead
Summary
- LyondellBasell Industries presents a compelling value play with a low P/E ratio and anticipated EPS recovery in FY 2025 and 2026.
- Despite recent earnings misses and macro headwinds, LYB's free cash flow yield is over 6%, and the stock offers a high dividend yield.
- Technical analysis indicates LYB is at critical support levels, suggesting a 'buy the dip' opportunity ahead of the Q4 earnings report.
- Key risks include rising natural gas prices and a slower macroeconomic environment, but the long-term outlook remains positive.
