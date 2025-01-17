December CPI: Keeping Rate Cut Hopes Alive

Principal Financial Group
1.11K Followers
(5min)

Summary

  • The December CPI print delivered a much-needed downside surprise, relieving some of the market anxiety that the U.S. economy is at the beginning of a second inflation wave.
  • Annual headline inflation picked up to 2.9%, but, more importantly, annual core CPI dipped to 3.2%, with the pace of monthly core inflation slowing for the first time since May last year.
  • Monthly headline inflation rose 0.4% in December, as expected, bringing the annual rate to 2.9% - from 2.7% prior.

CPI, consumer price index concept. Wooden block with the words CPI on coins stack. Goods price inflation and inflation rising. Impact on economic growth with relate icon.

Boy Wirat

By Seema Shah, Chief Global Strategist and Christian Floro, CFA, CMT, Market Strategist

The December CPI print delivered a much-needed downside surprise, relieving some of the market anxiety that the U.S. economy is at the beginning of a second

This article was written by

Principal Financial Group
1.11K Followers
The Principal Financial Group (The Principal®) is a global investment management leader offering retirement services, insurance solutions and asset management. The Principal offers businesses, individuals and institutional clients a wide range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance through its diverse family of financial services companies. Founded in 1879 and a member of the FORTUNE 500®, the Principal Financial Group has $519.3 billion in assets under management1 and serves some 19.7 million customers worldwide from offices in Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America and the United States. Principal Financial Group, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PFG. For more information, visit www.principal.com. Insurance products issued by Principal National Life Insurance Co (except in NY) and Principal Life Insurance Co. Plan administrative services offered by Principal Life. Principal Funds, Inc. is distributed by Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. Securities offered through Princor Financial Services Corp., 800/247-1737, Member SIPC and/or independent broker/dealers. Principal National, Principal Life, Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. and Princor® are members of the Principal Financial Group®, Des Moines, IA 50392. Investing involves market risk, including possible loss of principal.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News