For some investors, the precipitous downside that we’ve seen in the early trading sessions of 2025 is an indicator that we’re repeating similar patterns to what we saw in 2022, in which many stocks crashed from pandemic-era highs (the S&P
SoundHound AI: Sell At This Over Bloated Valuation (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- SoundHound's stock has seen a significant decline in early 2025, dropping nearly 40% since January, signaling potential overvaluation driven by AI hype.
- The company's growth rate is currently boosted by its recent acquisition of Amelia, which it will lap midway through next year.
- The acquisition also caused SoundHound's gross margins to falter, while adjusted EBITDA losses are doubling y/y.
- Lock in gains with SoundHound's stock trading at near ~30x forward revenue, and wait for share prices to come down further before buying back in.
