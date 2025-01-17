AIPI: Harvesting AI Volatility For A 35% Yield

John Bowman
3.5K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF offers a 35% yield by investing in top AI stocks and writing call options, making it suitable for aggressive income investors.
  • The fund's concentrated portfolio of 25 stocks, including NVIDIA and Palantir, presents both high potential and significant risks.
  • AIPI's consistent income distribution and favorable tax treatment through return-of-capital dividends are key advantages.
  • Despite its high yield, AIPI's volatility and speculative nature make it suitable for only a small portion of an aggressive investor's portfolio.
Glass brain with connectors

Jonathan Kitchen

Introduction

The REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI) was brought to my attention after I published a piece on its more famous sister fund, FEPI.

The article was titled, FEPI: Ignoring This Fund And Its 25% Yield Was A Mistake

This article was written by

John Bowman
3.5K Followers
Investment advisor, research analyst, and economics educator from Southern California. I have an obsession with portfolio management, income investing, and alternatives. "History does not repeat, but it does instruct." — Timothy Snyder, On Tyranny

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JEPQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AIPI ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on AIPI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AIPI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News