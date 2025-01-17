BAMD: Excessive 0.95% Annual Fee, A Red Flag For Dividend Investors

Summary

  • Brookstone Dividend Stock ETF offers an attractive 4.21% trailing dividend yield, but its excessive 0.95% expense ratio ruins what could be a viable option for high-income investors.
  • BAMD's annual financials reveal 18% of the fund's total investment income was diverted to expenses, a substantial amount compared to alternatives like SPYD, HDV, DHS, and SCHD.
  • My analysis revealed poor dividend growth and safety features. The dividend payout ratio is 70%, and its constituents only increased dividends by an annualized 3.78% over the last five years.
  • Instead of dividends, BAMD's standout feature is its cheap valuation. Trading at just 14.41x forward earnings, it's one of the best you'll find in the large-cap value category.
  • Still, dividend investors should demand more, and since the 0.95% expense ratio runs directly contrary to their investment objectives, I've assigned BAMD a "sell" rating.

Investment Thesis

The Brookstone Dividend Stock ETF (BATS:BAMD) features an attractive 4.21% trailing dividend yield and a 14.41x forward P/E ratio, but its 0.95% expense ratio directly reduces distributions and dampens its appeal, especially after considering its

The Sunday Investor has completed all the educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager designation and is on track to become a licensed options and derivatives trading advisor. Focusing on U.S. Equity ETFs, The Sunday Investor maintains a comprehensive ETF Database that tracks the performance and fundamentals for nearly 1,000 funds. He is active in the comments section and ready to answer questions about any ETF you might considering.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY, SCHD, FDVV, VIG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

