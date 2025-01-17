MGP Ingredients: Prolonged Spirit Industry Weakness Drags Outlook

Jan. 16, 2025 11:17 PM ETMGP Ingredients, Inc. (MGPI) Stock
Caffital Research
1.27K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • The spirit industry's lower demand has prolonged, and US consumption is now not expected to return to notable growth, with young adults increasingly not drinking alcohol.
  • MGP Ingredients' outlook past Q3 remains poor, with lowered production. The Distilling Solutions segment is expected to show a sharp decline in 2025 earnings.
  • More positively, MGPI's premium spirit brands and the Ingredient Solutions segment are expected to return to profitable growth in 2025.
  • The lower MGP stock price is a potentially attractive entry point, with my fair value estimate of $48.3. The increasing uncertainty still requires extra caution, though.

Rikkinäinen lasi viskillä

worapim/iStock via Getty Images

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) sells distilling solutions and food ingredients for spirit drink manufacturers, and sells its own primarily premium niche spirit brands.

I previously covered MGP's weak preliminary Q3 results in an October article called "

This article was written by

Caffital Research
1.27K Followers
I am an avid investor with a major focus on small cap companies with experience in investing in US, Canadian, and European markets. My investment philosophy to generating great returns on the stock market revolves around identifying mispriced securities by understanding the drivers behind a company's financials, and ultimately, most often revealed by a DCF model valuation. This methodology doesn't limit an investor into rigid traditional value, dividend, or growth investing, but rather accounts for all of a stock's prospects to determine the risk-to-reward.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MGPI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MGPI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MGPI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News