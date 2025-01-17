Baird Q4 2024 International And Global Growth Fund Commentary

Since 1919, Baird has guided families, businesses, communities and institutions toward their financial goals. Being privately held enables us to prioritize long-term planning and investment – for our clients and the firm – without having to weigh those against the quarterly expectations of outside shareholders. Today Baird offers wealth management, investment banking, asset management, fixed income and equity sales and trading, equity research, public finance and private equity services. This balance of cyclical and counter-cyclical businesses provides financial strength and stability across market environments and enables us to consistently reinvest in our ability to serve clients. We manage or oversee more than $430 billion in client assets and employ more than 5,100 Associates around the world. And, because nearly 80% of our associates are Baird stockholders, you can trust we all share a personal stake in your success. For more than 20 consecutive years, Baird has been one of the FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For®, making us a workplace of choice for some of the most talented, passionate people in financial services. It also enables us to emphasize cultural compatibility in those we hire, many of whom stay their entire careers. All of this helps ensure the quality and consistency of our advice for clients and the timeless values that make the Baird Difference every day for our clients, our Associates and the communities we share.