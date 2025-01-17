Those who have followed my work over the years know that I used to be overly eager about diversification. Don't get me wrong: Diversification is important. That's because even the best analysts and investors
Realty Income: Doubling Down On This 6%-Yielding Dividend Aristocrat
Summary
- I just upped my position in Realty Income by almost 50%, comfortably making it a top 10 holding in my portfolio.
- The company looks to have plenty of growth left in the tank.
- Realty Income continues to possess a sturdy balance sheet and sports a well-covered 6% yield.
- The stock could be priced at a 24% discount to fair value.
- Realty Income's valuation could position it for approximately 60% cumulative total returns through 2027.
