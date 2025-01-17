Having written many times on Japan’s Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCPK:SHECY) (OTCPK:SHECF) (4063.T) for Seeking Alpha, I’ve made no secret of my respect for this company and its positioning in a range of markets, including PVC, semiconductor wafers, semiconductor chemicals, rare
Cyclical Worries Open A Window Of Opportunity With Shin-Etsu Chemical
Summary
- Shin-Etsu shares have come under pressure due to weaker PVC and semiconductor end-markets, and there are still some modest risks to estimates for the next couple of quarters.
- Timing the bottoms for PVC and semiconductor demand is difficult, but long-term demand trends are solid, and Shin-Etsu is one of the most efficient and technologically-capable players in its markets.
- Management's breakthroughs in GaN substrates and advanced packaging technology, along with efforts in rare earth-free magnets, highlight significant future growth opportunities.
- Despite some risk of short-term disappointments, I expect around 6% long-term revenue growth and 10% FCF growth, supporting a long-term double-digit annualized return.
- Shin-Etsu Chemical is one of the best-run companies in its markets, and arguably the world, and this is one of the relatively rare chances to buy in at a good price.
