Seven of the S&P 500's 11 sectors are expected to achieve cumulative year-over-year growth in normalized earnings per share among their constituent companies in fourth quarter 2024 earnings results, according to an analysis of S&P Global Market Intelligence data.
Earnings Gains Anticipated In 7 S&P 500 Sectors, Led By Communication Services
Summary
- Seven of the S&P 500's 11 sectors are expected to achieve cumulative year-over-year growth in normalized earnings per share among their constituent companies in fourth-quarter 2024 earnings results.
- Companies categorized within the S&P 500's communication services sector are forecast to record the largest cumulative year-over-year EPS gain, with a 23.8% increase in the fourth quarter.
- The real estate sector is expected to post the second-largest year-over-year EPS increase, bouncing back from a 0.1% decrease in the third quarter.
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.