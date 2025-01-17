PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH), the parent company of Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, has been investigated by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce ("CMC") for being suspected of “boycotting Xinjiang cotton and other products for no reason” and potentially damaging Chinese
PVH Corp.: China Risks Resurfaced
Summary
- PVH Corp faces significant risks due to a Chinese investigation over alleged Xinjiang cotton boycotts, potentially impacting 16% of its profits and supply chains.
- The investigation is linked to U.S. sanctions under the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, complicating PVH's choices between U.S. compliance and Chinese market access.
- The most severe penalties could include restrictions on China trade, investment, personnel, and unspecified fines, with PVH potentially needing to cease all China operations.
- Given the heightened risks and market reaction, I maintain a Hold rating, anticipating PVH may need to orchestrate an orderly withdrawal from China.
