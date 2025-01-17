Talk about waving a red flag in front of a raging bull. On Wednesday, on the eve of Donald Trump’s White House return, the Chinese government announced that last year it recorded a trade surplus of almost $1
Trump's China Trade Surplus Challenge
Summary
- On the eve of Donald Trump’s White House return, the Chinese government announced that last year it recorded a trade surplus of almost $1 trillion, a third of which was with the US.
- This is bound to increase Trump’s belief that China is stealing our manufacturing jobs and to intensify his resolve to do something about it. That in turn could spell real trouble for the world economy.
- Whereas consumer demand in most countries constitutes around 50 to 75 percent of the overall economy, in China it is barely above 40 percent.
