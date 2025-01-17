Ermenegildo Zegna: Potential Re-Rating In The Near Term

Jan. 17, 2025 3:19 AM ETErmenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN) Stock
Mare Evidence Lab
5.6K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • We provided a comps analysis on Ermenegildo Zegna's pre- and post-IPO financials.
  • Thanks to sales diversification through acquisitions and organic growth acceleration, ZGN is no longer a China play.
  • Zegna's family acquired shares in the company, and this is a supportive signal that cannot go unnoticed. Our buy is confirmed.

facade of large ZEGNA clothing retail store

Robert Way/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Following our comment on Kering and considering our knowledge in the Luxury segment, today we are back to comment on Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN). This renowned Italian luxury menswear brand went public on

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab
5.6K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ZGN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ZGN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ZGN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News