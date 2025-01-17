Gold Rallies As December Inflation Prompts Unease

  • Gold futures soared on the back of yesterday’s December CPI data, climbing by $29.50 to settle at $2,722.60 for the most active February contract.
  • The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that overall inflation rose 0.4% in December — exceeding November’s 0.3% pace and slightly above economists’ consensus of 0.3%.
  • Energy costs once again took the spotlight, climbing 2.6% in December and accounting for over 40% of the month’s overall inflation.
  • The incoming Trump administration’s proposed economic measures — ranging from fresh tariffs to additional tax cuts — could stoke further inflation, especially if combined with continued dollar weakness.

