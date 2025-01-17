Expected post-election shifts in US economic policy remain the focus of ﬁnancial markets. Consistent with recent favorable US growth signals and heightened concern over inﬂation prospects, futures markets now discount just one 25-basis-point rate cut by the
Global Economic Outlook: January 2025
Summary
- Expected post-election shifts in US economic policy remain the focus of ﬁnancial markets.
- The global real GDP growth forecasts for 2025 and 2026 remain at 2.5% and 2.6%, respectively, in our January update.
- Slowdowns in the US and mainland China, which account for over 40% of global GDP, remain pivotal to our global outlook.
- Global consumer price inﬂation is still forecast to moderate in 2025–26, albeit more gradually.
