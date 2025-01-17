While I recently wrote an update on Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCPK:GMWKF) – “GWS” – the two major events that were coming up (Amazon deal & 1H results) have now come to pass; hence I
Games Workshop: Rating Upgrade As IP Powerhouse Transformation On-Track
Summary
- GWS' H1 2025 results were strong, validating my thesis of it becoming an IP powerhouse, with the Amazon deal further boosting potential.
- Licensing revenue grew 67.2% YoY highlighting its significant impact on GWS’s profitability compared to core product sales.
- GWS is currently 32% undervalued making it a "Strong Buy" with immense long-term potential in IP monetization.
- Despite short-term noise, GWS's resilient business model, loyal fan base, and potential for high-margin IP revenues make it a compelling investment opportunity.
