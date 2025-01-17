Trading around $34.7 at the time of writing, Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) is well below its 2021 high of $47.7. Also, with above 40% gains last year as shown below, it has outperformed the S&P 500 largely
Alkami: The Data Advantage In Addition To AI
Summary
- Alkami Technology is a FinTech that has rapidly embedded AI into its SaaS product offerings.
- More important it is benefiting from data management services income as information is a key ingredient for training intelligent applications.
- This means it deserves better.
- However, it also faces rate-sensitivity risks in case the U.S. Central Bank was to maintain monetary policy tighter for longer.
- Still, it is making rapid progress on the profitability front.
