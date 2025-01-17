Jet2: Trading Cheap Despite Having Net Cash And Likely Low Double-Digit Growth For Years To Come

Jan. 17, 2025 8:00 AM ETJet2 plc (DRTGF) Stock
Plural Investing LLC
87 Followers
(5min)

Summary

  • We have owned Jet2 since the inception of the fund and prior.
  • Jet2’s economics are very different to an airline and in our view understanding this is crucial to understanding why the company continues to succeed.
  • We have found that investors dismiss customer service because it is qualitative, but it is the key reason why Jet2 is likely to earn £2/shr of net income this year,.

Business graph

ahlobystov

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Jet2 (OTCPK:DRTGF) is a UK based package holiday business. The company is run by CEO Steve Heapy and CFO Gary Brown, both of whom have high integrity, exceptional customer focus, and concentrate on

This article was written by

Plural Investing LLC
87 Followers
We are value investors. We invest in businesses that we believe are worth substantially more than the price they are trading at. We think of risk primarily as the chance of a permanent capital loss over a five-year horizon and not the temporary drawdowns in stock prices that occur from time to time. We manage this risk by only investing in businesses trading at a substantial discount to a conservatively calculated intrinsic value and that we would be happy to own if the market was to shut for five years. We therefore welcome stock price volatility as it often presents opportunities to invest further at even better prices. When such opportunities cannot be found we hold cash instead.

Recommended For You

About DRTGF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DRTGF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DRTGF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News