Will Higher Rates Doom Stocks? Not Necessarily

Russ Koesterich, CFA
3.59K Followers
(5min)

Summary

  • Historically, higher rates have exerted downward pressure on stock multiples, i.e. valuations.
  • The relationship has only been significant with extreme moves of 3% or higher.
  • A modest rise of rates on the back of stronger nominal growth would support earnings.
  • High rates suggest that equity leadership may continue to reside in a handful of mega-cap companies that are relatively rate insensitive.

Stock Market Situation

Yoke Fong Moey/E+ via Getty Images

While stocks can move higher, the bond market will continue to matter. Higher rates suggest that equity leadership may continue to reside in companies that are relatively rate insensitive.

While stocks wobbled at year's

This article was written by

Russ Koesterich, CFA
3.59K Followers
Russ Koesterich, CFA, JD, Managing Director and portfolio manager for BlackRock’s Global Allocation Fund, is a member of the Global Allocation team within BlackRock's Multi-Asset Strategies Group. He serves as a member of BlackRock's Americas Executive Committee. Mr. Koesterich's service with the firm dates back to 2005, including his years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. He joined the BlackRock Global Allocation team in 2016 as Head of Asset Allocation and was named a portfolio manager of the Fund in 2017. Previously, he was BlackRock's Global Chief Investment Strategist and Chairman of the Investment Committee for the Model Portfolio Solutions business, and formerly served as the Global Head of Investment Strategy for scientific active equities and as senior portfolio manager in the US Market Neutral Group. Prior to joining BGI, Mr. Koesterich was the Chief North American Strategist at State Street Bank and Trust. He began his investment career at Instinet Research Partners where he occupied several positions in research, including Director of Investment Strategy for both U.S. and European research, and Equity Analyst. He is a frequent contributor to financials news media and the author of two books, including his most recent "The Ten Trillion Dollar Gamble."Mr. Koesterich earned a BA in history from Brandeis University, a JD from Boston College and an MBA from Columbia University. He is a CFA Charterholder.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DIA--
SPDR® Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust
QQQ--
Invesco QQQ Trust ETF
SPY--
SPDR® S&P 500® ETF Trust
ACSI--
American Customer Satisfaction ETF
ACVF--
American Conservative Values ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News