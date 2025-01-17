A few years ago, a relatively under-the-radar commodity - uranium - came into the spotlight. Compared to many other commodities, uranium is in its early stages in the ETF world. But investor interest has been driving higher net inflows. Here is where the uranium ETF industry stands
Uranium ETFs: A Commodity To Watch In 2025
Summary
- On a high level, uranium is a clean energy story, as it fuels nuclear energy. Recently, nuclear energy has also received attention as an Artificial Intelligence play.
- Compared to many other commodities, uranium is in its early stages in the ETF world. But investor interest has been driving higher net inflows.
- Here we take a look at where the uranium ETF industry stands and why investors should pay attention to uranium ETFs in 2025.
