Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) provides home and alternate site infusion services. Its offerings are 75% chronic therapies and the remaining 25% treatments for acute conditions. In my opinion, OPCH has mostly stable and diversified revenues from its AIS, generics, and
Neutral On Option Care Health's Stable Revenues With Reduced Growth Potential
Summary
- OPCH gets 75% of its revenues from chronic therapies and 25% from acute treatments, but its growth now looks relatively limited.
- The company will acquire Intramed Plus to build its reach in South Carolina, which is a nice fit with its current business focus.
- Even though its growth potential has decreased, OPCH is still a cash flow machine. Unfortunately, branded drugs with lower margins remain a challenge.
- OPCH’s debt is also a factor that limits its acquisition attractiveness, as well as its ability to finance future acquisitions to reignite its growth.
- Overall, I think OPCH is now about fairly valued so I give it a “Hold” rating. But the stock seems cheap below the $20 level.
