Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC) delivered better-than-expected EPS figures and made beneficial commentaries about the company's GenAI product suite. The AI in customer experience market appears to be experiencing exponential growth, close to 22% CAGR, which will most likely enhance the company's revenue growth. In
Concentrix: Better Than Expected Results, GenAI, And Cheap
Summary
- Concentrix Corporation delivered better-than-expected EPS and revenue, driven by significant investments in its GenAI product suite and a booming AI customer experience market.
- The AI in customer experience market is projected to grow at a 22% CAGR, potentially boosting CNXC's future revenue and free cash flow growth.
- Despite risks from high debt levels and potential global tariffs, CNXC's substantial headcount growth and consistent net income make it appear undervalued.
- My financial model suggests CNXC is significantly undervalued, with an equity valuation of $6.5 billion and a target price of $102 per share.
