Gardening Guide To Better Portfolio Returns In 2025

Jan. 17, 2025 6:10 AM ET1 Comment
Lance Roberts
Investing Group Leader
(12min)

Summary

  • As we head into 2025, investors are giddy over the market returns of the last two years.
  • Over the last decade, behavioral finance has studied investor psychology and identified the repeated behaviors investors make throughout market cycles.
  • When winter’s next 'cold snap' sweeps the markets, preparation should protect your garden from 'frostbite.'

Portfolio. The word Portfolio in the background of the US dollar. Diverse Asset Holdings and Investment Strategy Concept for Financial Growth

Yauhen Akulich

As we head into 2025, investors are giddy over the market returns of the last two years. As shown, the annual returns, while elevated, have come with only average volatility along the way.

However, while most analysts and investors

This article was written by

Lance Roberts
31.84K Followers

After having been in the investing world for more than 25 years from private banking and investment management to private and venture capital; I have pretty much "been there and done that" at one point or another. I am currently a partner at RIA Advisors in Houston, Texas.

The majority of my time is spent analyzing, researching and writing commentary about investing, investor psychology and macro-views of the markets and the economy. My thoughts are not generally mainstream and are often contrarian in nature but I try an use a common sense approach, clear explanations and my “real world” experience in the process.

I am a managing partner of RIA Pro, a weekly subscriber based-newsletter that is distributed to individual and professional investors nationwide. The newsletter covers economic, political and market topics as they relate to your money and life.

I also write a daily blog which is read by thousands nationwide from individuals to professionals at www.realinvestmentadvice.com.

Recommended For You

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News