ServiceTitan: Recent Softness Is A Great Buying Moment
Summary
- ServiceTitan's stock continues to flounder since its IPO, with investors potentially nervous ahead of the May lockup expiration.
- The company's all-in-one software platform for the trades industries spans CRM, job bookings, dispatching, and payment processing, boasting a 110%+ net revenue retention rate.
- ServiceTitan's Q3 revenue grew 24.5% y/y, showing resilience against macroeconomic challenges, with guidance suggesting a potential further acceleration in Q4.
- ServiceTitan is reasonably valued at ~9x forward revenue for its growth prospects. My near-term price target on the stock is $126, representing 12x FY25 revenue.
