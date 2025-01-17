Interface: Strengthening Financials And Market Expansion Poised For Long-Term Growth
Summary
- Interface, Inc. experienced strong growth in the Americas, driven by healthy billings in education, and retail markets.
- Margin expansion is expected in FY25 due to volume leverage, lower raw material costs, and productivity enhancements.
- Long-term outlook is promising due to its strong market position and its focus on market share growth.
- TILE presents an attractive buy opportunity due to its promising long-term outlook.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.