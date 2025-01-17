BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) is a top choice, in my opinion, for investors that want to combine tech sector exposure with a high dividend yield. The BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed end fund (
BST: High Yield Plus Tech Exposure
Summary
- BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a top choice for tech investors seeking sector exposure, benefiting from AI spending.
- BST's concentrated investments in Nvidia, Microsoft, and Apple, representing 30% of its portfolio, capitalize on AI growth, with a 15.5% annual NAV return since inception.
- Trading at a discount to NAV, BST represents a buying opportunity, especially given its historical performance and focus on high-growth semiconductor and tech sectors.
- Foxconn's record revenue and AI market growth projections support BST's potential for high dividends and valuation growth in 2025.
