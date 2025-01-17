Upslope Capital's Q4 2024 Investor Letter

sankai/iStock via Getty Images

Upslope’s objective is to deliver attractive, equity-like returns with significantly reduced market risk and low correlation versus traditional equity strategies. Q4 was the most challenging quarter for Upslope since early 2021 (peak of the SPAC/meme stock bubble). Longs underperformed and shorts dragged. Month-to-date performance has been similarly challenging (approximately -4% as of this writing). 1 In addition to a tough market environment, I made mistakes that made things worse. I’ll elaborate below.

Upslope Exposure & Returns 2 Benchmark Returns Average Net Long 3 Net Return S&P Midcap 400 ETF (MDY) HFRX Equity Hedge Index Q4 2024 37% -7.3% +0.4% +0.3% FY 2024 38% +9.4% +13.6% +7.8% Since Inception 34% +10.1% +10.1% +4.8% Downside Deviation 5.3% 13.1% 4.8% Sortino Ratio 4 1.52 0.62 0.58 Note: LPs/clients should always check individual statements for returns, which may vary due to timing, fee schedules and other factors. Since inception returns, downside standard deviation, and Sortino are all annualized figures. Click to enlarge

Market Conditions – Les Jeux Sont Faits5

From my observations, 2024 (especially Q4) brought many defensive, value-oriented strategies to the brink – triggering soul-searching and a deeper search for why such strategies need to exist for markets that remain perched on what feels like a permanently high plateau. Sure, there have been wobbles. But no one really believes markets can experience more than a brief (measured in time) drawdown – a regular way “correction” that investors have come to cherish rather than fear.

I harbor no such doubts as to the “why” for the existence of Upslope’s strategy. It deeply reflects my personality and temperament, and I think complements high(er) beta investments for clients very nicely. But mistakes need to be acknowledged and thoughtfully fixed to avoid a repeat. The first step is analyzing what hurt the most in the quarter and separate out process mistakes from poor outcomes (the latter being frustrating, but unavoidable in the investment game). There were both and I’ve outlined my thoughts below:

Too slow to de-gross (process error). The impact of this is hard to measure, but the problem is relatively simple to fix. Generally, I am quick to de-gross (i.e. reduce risk) following losses. In this case, I should have heeded warning signs from sharp relative underperformance in November and moved much faster in December. Absolute performance still matters most, but I will be far more conscientious of both going forward – including tightening up quantitative guidelines for gross exposure reduction.

Research miss (mixed process, poor outcome). Barry Callebaut (OTCPK:BYCBF, long; leading outsourced chocolate producer) delivered the Fund’s largest loss in Q4, following a fresh spike in cocoa prices to new highs (this after a recent 40% drop in cocoa prices). Frankly, I had gained confidence in the “chocolate thesis” following the huge drop in cocoa prices and was whipsawed by the rebound.6 While I should have reacted quicker given the centrality of cocoa prices to the thesis, the speed of the move (prices doubled in ~5 weeks) made this difficult. I’ve reduced the Fund’s position in BARN (and Hershey) significantly.

Overweight Europe (solid process, outcome TBD). For now, I view this as a solid process with a so- far poor outcome. Almost all the Fund’s Q4 losses on the long side were from its European holdings. With one exception (Barry Callebaut) these were mostly driven by valuation de-rating, as opposed to earnings misses/cuts. “Long Europe” is a large bet that I will continue to monitor closely with an open mind. It is not a broad macro or index-level call, but rather a series of idiosyncratic picks I believe represent good value, each with strong go-forward prospects that are reasonably independent of Europe’s economic outlook. Historically Europe has been fertile ground for Upslope (3 of 5 top contributors since inception were European stocks; 0 of 5 top losers were European).

Onward

I’ve worked to tighten up the above processes and streamline the portfolio very significantly over the past month. Despite the challenging end to 2024, the current market is unusually exciting. I cannot recall another period where Upslope’s universe included so many ripe shorts and attractively valued longs at the same time.

Attractive longs in particular are not hard to come by. But almost all involve tolerating immediate pain. Despite overall frothy markets, certain sectors (e.g. healthcare, consumer staples) and geographies (Western Europe) are very clearly out of favor. There is no shortage of investors willing and able to neatly articulate reasons for avoiding these areas.

To that end, the Fund added three new disclosed longs: Charles River Labs (CRL), V.F. Corp (VFC), and QinetiQ (OTCPK:QNTQF, QQ.-LON). VFC had been a Starter for a few quarters. The Fund also exited (in Q4 and early Q1): Garmin (GRMN), Kongsberg (OTCPK:NSKFF), North West (OTCPK:NNWWF), and Winpak (OTCPK:WIPKF). Details are provided later.

Portfolio Positioning

As of this writing, gross and beta-adjusted net exposures were 125% and 24%, respectively. Positioning reflects a high number of perceived opportunities on both sides of the portfolio, and deliberately tempered gross exposure.

Exhibit 1: Portfolio Snapshot

Exhibit 2: Gross Exposure by Market Cap & Geography (Total Portfolio)

Portfolio Updates

The largest contributors to and detractors from quarterly performance are noted below. Gross contribution to overall portfolio return is noted in parentheses.

Exhibit 3: Top Contributors to Quarterly Performance (Gross)

Top Contributors Top Detractors Short: Gov’t Con. Basket (+375 bps) Long: Barry Callebaut (OTCPK:BYCBF, -230 bps) Long: AXON (+200 bps) 7 Long: DSM Firmenich (OTC:KDSKF, -200 bps) Short: PDD Holdings (PDD, +130 bps) Short: Tech Co (-170 bps) Longs – Total Contribution Shorts – Total Contribution -780 bps -70 bps Source: Upslope, Opus Fund Services, Interactive Brokers Note: Amounts may not tie with aggregate performance figures due to rounding. Click to enlarge

Exited Longs – Garmin, Kongsberg, North West, Winpak

The Fund finished exiting Garmin (GRMN, technology business known for smartwatches and navigation systems) and Kongsberg (KOG-OSL, Norway-based aero/defense and maritime business), as previously noted, due to full valuations. The Fund also exited North West (NWC-TO, Canadian specialty retailer), as the thesis appears reasonably well known today. Finally, Winpak (WPK-TO, plastic packaging company) was sold simply to make room for more attractive opportunities.

Charles River Labs (CRL) – New Long

Charles River is a pharmaceutical services business, whose key offerings include drug discovery support and safety testing, research models, and outsourced manufacturing. The company holds leading market share positions in several of its business lines and has worked on ~80% of all drugs approved over the last five years. Customers are mostly biotech (40% of revenue) and pharma (30%) businesses – largely located in North America (70%) and Europe (25%).

Like plenty of other healthcare businesses that boomed during the COVID era, Charles River has had a challenging few years. Just recently – yesterday to be exact – the Company disappointed the Street with soft guidance for 2025. In Upslope’s view, CRL is a cyclical compounder going through a…cyclical downturn. Today, shares trade in-line with where they did five years ago – despite revenue and FCF/share that are 50% and 30% higher (while being in the midst of a cyclical downturn – i.e. real earnings power should be materially higher). While the company relies on volatile end markets, over the long run its own free cash flow tends to march higher, driven by advances in and rising demand for drug development. Upslope’s key thesis points include:

Deep competitive advantages due to dominant scale and long history in markets that require significant trust and tend to be sticky due to regulatory considerations. Closer to trough than peak fundamentals– CRL has a strong history of solid growth and steady margin expansion. Operating margins have been flat for four years, as growth has stagnated post- COVID. Big pharma budgets, a major driver for CRL, have already been cut significantly. The Company has had sluggish periods like this before and always rebounded nicely. Given these factors and the duration of the softness, it appears likely CRL is near a fundamental trough after which it should see growth reignite and margins expand again. De-levered from 3.5x net to 2.5x and generates almost $450mm FCF/year. Potential to turn back on M&A and/or initiate a more serious buyback (note: the dollars weren’t huge, but CRL executed its biggest annual repurchase in a decade in 2024 – mostly in Q3). Long-term optionality: Reshoring winner – likely, but hard to size: the BIOSECURE Act (expect a similar refreshed bill with the new Congress), which would force a certain amount of reshoring in drug manufacturing, has lingered before congress for some time. With the new seemingly more hawkish (vs. China) administration, a successor bill seems likely to pass and CRL should benefit, given its footprint. Long-term AI tailwinds – speculative, but potentially significant: AI-driven productivity improvements could drive a broad increase in drug development. Of course this is speculation, and progress is yet to be seen. But, if it happens, CRL should be a major beneficiary given how many drugs in development the company touches. Reasonable valuation– especially considering near-trough conditions and optionality. Shares currently trade for 12x NTM EBITDA (vs. 10-14x historically – excluding 2020-2021 “bubble” years) and 18x EPS (15-20x) and 3x sales (2.5-3.5x).

Key risks include: potential for extended pressure on pharma budgets and biotech funding, supply chain risks/challenges, “political” sensitivity due to business model, and rate sensitivity due to moderate leverage + early biotech funding exposure.

V.F. Corp (VFC) – New Long

V.F. Corp is the parent company of a number of well-known consumer brands, including The North Face (~36% of revenue), Vans (28%), Timberland (16%), and (my personal favorite) Altra Running (% undisclosed). The Company has had a brutal few years as it completely lost its way under prior management. In the past 18 months, an activist has gotten involved and a new turnaround-focused CEO (successfully turned around Logitech and Old Spice brand), Bracken Darrell, has been brought in. To date, Darrell has “cleaned house” and appears to have put VF back on the right path. It’s still early days, but there are clear qualitative and financial signs that a real turnaround is afoot.

On the qualitative front, the Company has made several impressive hires for key roles. Other than the new CEO, the next most notable hire was the new head of Vans – VF’s most challenged and arguably most important brand today. In June 2024, Sun Choe, the longtime Chief Product Officer at Lululemon, announced her resignation from LULU. In response to this news, LULU shares fell -7% the next day – a ringing endorsement of her talents. Sure enough, VF announced Choe’s appointment as the Global Brand President of Vans one week later.

Financially, VF has made tangible progress on three fronts: improved balance sheet, cleaned up channel inventory, and stabilizing gross margins. The most vital of these action items was the balance sheet, which VF significantly repaired through the sale of its Supreme brand (an ill-fated acquisition under prior management that the company took a bath on) for $1.5 bn. While leverage remains high, cash flows are strong and improving, and the transaction enabled VF to address all large, near-term maturities, buying the company ample time to execute. On the inventory and gross margins fronts, inventories have improved for five consecutive quarters, while gross margins have shown increasing signs of stabilization, including a +100 bps y/y increase last quarter.

While success is not a foregone conclusion, sell-side analysts continue to be skeptical of the turnaround (just one in four Analysts have a Buy rating – not far from all-time lows) despite mounting evidence of qualitative and financial progress. Not uncommon for a turnaround, shares appear fully valued on today’s depressed operating margins; however, a credible management team aims to roughly double margins by 2027/2028. This would make shares attractive today, even with negligible revenue growth (an overly conservative assumption for a successful turnaround).

Key risks include: cyclical/discretionary end markets, still-elevated leverage, potential supply chain challenges, tariff exposure, and turnaround execution risk. Although brand turnarounds are notoriously difficult, the qualitative and financial progress to date makes me optimistic about VF’s chances of success. Given the inherent risks, however, this will not be a huge (e.g. top 5) position.

QinetiQ (QQ.-LON) – New Long

QinetiQ is a global defense company based in the UK, focused primarily on AUKUS (Australia – 9% of sales, UK – 66%, and US – 18%) customers. QQ offers experimentation, testing, engineering and technology services to military and government entities (99% of sales). QQ has some similarities to another Upslope UK defense long, Chemring. However, QQ seems to be a steadier, “higher quality” business with a more diversified product base. Additionally, QQ appears optimally positioned to capture a potential surge in UK and European defense spend. The Company’s offerings lend themselves well to a rapidly evolving “battlefield” – i.e. lots of testing/engineering services for new products vs. dependence on legacy systems – and the prospect of serving a broader region in need of building up its own localized defense base.

Financially, QinetiQ operates an attractive model with a history of regular, disciplined tuck-in acquisitions, a modest but active buyback program, and a conservative balance sheet (0.5x net leverage). Shares are cheap on virtually all metrics – relative to the stock’s own history (7.5x EBITDA vs. LT range of ~7.0x – 9.0x) and relative to global defense peers (~40% discount on various metrics). In my view, the relative discount vs. global peers is due to QQ’s smaller size and reliance on UK defense spending – qualities that, ironically, I believe will serve the company particularly well in the years ahead.

Key risks include: dependence on UK and other (already-stretched) government budgets, integration risk from recent U.S. acquisition, potential hacking/sabotage by adversaries, and FX.

Closing Thoughts

2025 is gearing up to be an interesting year for markets, which contain a bizarre cocktail of nutty exuberance for select themes (quantum computing, unprofitable AI, grift) and deep pessimism for businesses lacking in-your-face momentum (e.g. staples, healthcare, Europe). I am most excited about the Fund’s growing holdings in both quality and well-positioned cyclical European businesses trading at a discount.

More than ever, thank you for the trust you’ve placed in me and Upslope to manage a portion of your hard- earned money. Please do not hesitate to contact me if you have any questions at all, would like to add to your investment, or know a qualified investor who may be a good fit for Upslope’s unique approach.

