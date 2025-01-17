Chinese Economy Grew 5% In 2024 (If You Believe It), U.K. Retail Sales Disappoint, And 'Day One' Looms
Summary
- The US dollar is firmer against most of the G10 currencies, but the tone is one of consolidation.
- Yen is paring yesterday's gains, though the market anticipates a BOJ rate hike at the end of next week.
- The UK's retail sales cap a string of soft data. The meltdown in Gilts ended this week, but sterling remains vulnerable.
- Asia-Pacific equities were mixed, but the MSCI regional index posted its first weekly gain of the year.
- US index futures are trading with a firmer bias. Investors, businesses, and foreign countries have been warned of action on Day One.
