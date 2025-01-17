Spartan Delta Announces Large Development Program In The Duvernay Shale

Ronald Ferrie
3.13K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Spartan issued $85 million worth of new shares to National Bank Financial to help fund the company's development project in the Duvernay Shale.
  • Based on 2025 production guidance I believe most of these wells will not enter service until the end of 2025, producing significant revenue growth entering 2026.
  • The company's 2025 commodity price guidance is conservative at $72/barrel-WTI.
  • The final chapter in the Spartan story is to eventually divest the Duvernay or Deep Basin assets for large cash considerations.

Astronaut Ventures into Space on a Daring Rocket Ride

mikkelwilliam

Thesis

On January 13th and 14th, Spartan Delta (OTCPK:DALXF) announced an $85 million offering with National Bank Financial in exchange for shares of the company priced at $3.82/share.

In step with this announcement, the company announced plans to fund a

This article was written by

Ronald Ferrie
3.13K Followers
I am a Licensed Professional Engineer who works in the Nuclear Power industry. I use my professional working knowledge of the power/energy industries to aid in evaluating potential equities worthy of long-term investment. I invest in income producing equities and rental real estate properties for cash flow and long-term appreciation. My articles are to serve as a platform for presenting the underlying fundamentals and long-term potential of each equity/business.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DALXF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DALXF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DALXF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DALXF
--
SDE:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News