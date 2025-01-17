The post-election pop for many speculative industries has wavered as volatility has crept back into markets given rising interest rates, a strong dollar, and uncertainty regarding what the effect of President-elect Trump’s tariffs will be.
ARKX: Space Stocks Took Off, But Are Now In A Holding Pattern
Summary
- Space tech stocks have taken flight since Q4 last year, but I see issues on the chart while the broad industry may continue to be favored.
- ARKX focuses on space technology innovation, with a diversified portfolio but high concentration in the top 10 stocks and a 0.75% expense ratio.
- The ETF has mixed valuation metrics, with a P/E ratio of 25.8 and a PEG ratio near 2, and faces liquidity issues.
- Technically, ARKX shows resistance at $21, with bearish momentum divergence and a need for correction, supported near $18.70 and $16.
