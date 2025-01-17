Beyond The Fed Model: Dissecting Equity Valuation Trends

Summary

  • With equity markets hitting record highs and the Fed Model signaling historically low valuation spreads, investors face a perplexing landscape.
  • US stocks hit new record highs following Donald Trump’s re-election to the White House.
  • Through a new valuation framework based on the intrinsic valuation model, I show that the current valuation level still provides room for positive stock returns in the near term at least.

With equity markets hitting record highs and the Fed Model signaling historically low valuation spreads, investors face a perplexing landscape. This post explores the intricacies of the equity risk premium, scrutinizes traditional valuation models, and introduces an updated framework to guide strategic decision-making

CFA Institute is a global community of more than 100,000 investment professionals working to build an investment industry where investors’ interests come first, financial markets function at their best, and economies grow.

