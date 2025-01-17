With equity markets hitting record highs and the Fed Model signaling historically low valuation spreads, investors face a perplexing landscape. This post explores the intricacies of the equity risk premium, scrutinizes traditional valuation models, and introduces an updated framework to guide strategic decision-making
Beyond The Fed Model: Dissecting Equity Valuation Trends
Summary
- With equity markets hitting record highs and the Fed Model signaling historically low valuation spreads, investors face a perplexing landscape.
- US stocks hit new record highs following Donald Trump’s re-election to the White House.
- Through a new valuation framework based on the intrinsic valuation model, I show that the current valuation level still provides room for positive stock returns in the near term at least.
