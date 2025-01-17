Wells Fargo Q4 Earnings: Generally Strong But Signs Of Weakening
Summary
- Wells Fargo & Company's Q4 2024 earnings showed significant net income growth, reversing a downward trend from earlier quarters.
- The bank's guidance for higher net interest income in 2025 indicates confidence in demand, contributing to the stock's positive reaction post-earnings.
- Despite missing revenue estimates for two consecutive quarters, Wells Fargo's stock is up over 60% in the last year, suggesting cautious optimism for 2025.
- With WFC stock trading above key moving averages and a forward multiple of 13, selling covered calls is a strategic option for investors with sizeable gains.
