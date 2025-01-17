I rate Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) a Sell, for investors looking for high-yield investments with income from residential mortgage-backed securities. ORC attracts investors with a high yield but then declines in share price, trapping an
Orchid Island Capital: Beware The High Yield Trap
Summary
- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. attracts investors with a high yield but traps them with capital losses due to a declining share price, making it difficult to sell.
- ORC is poorly managed compared to peers like Arbor Realty Trust, which has a better record in the same residential mortgage sector.
- Risks include rising unemployment and inflation, which could lead to missed mortgage payments and higher borrowing costs, respectively.
- I rate ORC stock a Sell due to declining dividend payouts, high short interest, and disappointing Q3 earnings showing a decrease in book value.
