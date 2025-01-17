Mayar Capital Q2 2024 Letter To Partners

your_photo

Our Performance

For the three months ending June 30, 2024, the Mayar Responsible Global Equity Fund (Class A) was down 2.5% net of all expenses and fees, while the MSCI World Index increased by 2.63% in the same period. Since its inception in May 2011, the Fund has seen a 204.18% increase versus a 235.31% increase for the MSCI World. This corresponds to a 8.82% annualized rate of return for the Fund, compared to 9.62% for the MSCI World.

General Commentary

We are not trying to predict the “next big thing,” nor do we claim to have a 300-year “vision”. We want to build a small edge over others and let it compound over time. Some find this investing approach boring, but to us our motto remains “Boring is Beautiful!” You probably all remember The Tortoise and the Hare story from your childhood. We want to be the tortoise! - Letter to Mayar Fund Partners, June 2018

It’s easy to hate tortoises. They’re slow, boring and quite unattractive. But mock them all you want, they are survivors. A Seychelles giant tortoise recently died at the age of 191. As a species, they’ve been around for over 230 million years. At Mayar, we’ve always embraced the tortoise mindset, favoring slow and steady progress over quick sprints. (Fun fact: did you know that a group of tortoises is called a “creep”? Keep that in mind the next time you see a group of value investors walking down the street!)

I have no doubt that my mother, like every Arab mother, wishes I'd become a doctor or an engineer, or even an accountant; a much safer, more respectable path. But here I am instead, a fund manager chasing the elusive “hare” of market outperformance. And while we haven't exactly been leading the race lately, remember this: tortoises aren't built for speed, they're built for longevity. When it comes to long-term compounding, one of the most overlooked yet crucial factors is staying in the game, which often means prioritizing a defensive strategy.

This might be the point where you’re wondering why you're even reading this letter (I sometimes wonder why I'm writing it!). It's simple: I believe there's a better way to invest, and I want to convince you. Sure, it's partly selfish – I enjoy this! But I also genuinely believe the Mayar team and I excel at it.

Let's be honest, luck plays a huge role in investing. That means we cannot use outcomes to judge the soundness of investment decisions. Even if a highly risky, poorly compensated investment happens to pay off big, it doesn't change the fact that the decision to make that investment was fundamentally flawed. Conversely, there have been instances in the past three years where, despite what I believe was sound decision-making, outcomes were less favorable than we anticipated due to the unexpected nature of certain economic events.

If I sound like a broken record, you’re right, I've been repeating the same message for over 20 years: "Boring is beautiful." We're not chasing the next big thing; we're building a small edge and letting it compound over time.

In past letters, I've warned about the reality of investing in our strategy: there will be ups and downs and long periods of underperformance. We must adapt and adjust, but always keep our eyes on the long-term horizon.

Following a period of strong performance, I wrote to the shareholders of Yareem (my previous fund) in late 2005:

The secret to long-run investment success is applying the same principles first introduced by Benjamin Graham and adopted by all great value investors since. This does not require an exceptionally high IQ; it only requires discipline and patience. […] Stocks don’t get mis-priced because investors are stupid and can’t calculate their values properly, they get mis-priced because human beings are emotional.

And right on cue, my fund began to stumble, underperforming the market for a grueling three and a half years. It was gut-wrenching having to share this news with my investors, the very people who had placed their trust in me. I'd always known that periods of underperformance were an unavoidable part of the investing journey. But experiencing it first-hand, feeling the weight of responsibility, was a humbling experience, far different from simply reading about it in a textbook.

Yet, as often happens in life, the unexpected occurred. The Great Financial Crisis blind sided us all, and I certainly didn't have a crystal ball. But my unwavering commitment to a conservative strategy, though unpopular at the time, proved to be our saving grace.

In my 2009 letter to shareholders, I was pleased to report that the fund had not only fully recovered from its prior underperformance but had exceeded its 2007 peak. This turnaround was well ahead of the S&P 500 (SP500,SPX), which didn't recover until April 2013, and the MSCI World, which lagged until May 2014.

Our conservative value-based approach to investing has proven its worth. Our approach has caused us to underperform during the period 2005 – 2007 but helped us stay above water in 2008 and outperform our benchmark by 22.5% in that year. Our investment approach is also the reason why we did so well in 2009 and will continue to do well in the future.

Sticking to an investment strategy is effortless when it's generating positive results. The real challenge, as I discovered first-hand, is maintaining that commitment during tough times. But staying the course and sticking to one’s knitting are essential practices for those who want to compound their capital over the long term.

Ten years ago, in my June 2014 letter, I wrote,

There are many emotional challenges in applying the value investing strategy [...] [One of them], which is especially difficult for professionals managing other people's money, is sticking to their strategy during those inevitable periods of underperformance. [...] A year or two of underperformance by a fund manager at a big asset management company would probably lead to them being fired. To avoid finding themselves in such situations, many managers end up designing portfolios that closely mimic or "hug" the benchmark to reduce the chance that their fund will underperform by a substantial amount in any given period. This reduces the managers' career risk but does nothing to help the shareholders' long-term results. It is a fact of finance (and life), that in order to achieve results that are non-average our activities must deviate significantly from the average. We cannot have portfolios that look like the benchmark if we want to beat the benchmark.

We remain committed to our tortoise-like approach. We'll continue to build portfolios that we believe will outperform over the long term, even if it means enduring some bumpy rides along the way. Our portfolios are differentiated, designed to navigate the complexities of the market with a disciplined, long-term focus. This unique approach is precisely why you chose to partner with Mayar.

There is no doubt in my mind that our investment strategy and process will produce satisfactory results over the long term. And who knows, maybe one day I'll be able to tell my mother with confidence that choosing this path was the right decision.

The Invention of the Bicycle and the Great British Bicycle Bubble of 1896

It's hard to believe now, but in the late 19th century, the bicycle was cutting-edge technology. The earliest version resembling today's bicycle was Karl von Drais's "swiftwalker" in 1817, a wooden-framed, pedal-less contraption akin to a child's training bike. Around the mid-19th century, someone (it's debated who) had the bright idea of adding pedals, keeping feet off the dirty ground and saving riders' boots from excessively wearing out.

Initially pedals were added to the front wheel and the wheel had to get bigger for faster propulsion, eventually leading to the invention of the high bicycle, later dubbed the penny-farthing (the "penny" being the large front wheel, the "farthing", a smaller denomination, the smaller rear one).

The industry boomed across Europe and North America, fueled by rapid innovation. In the US, Albert Augustus Pope's Pope Manufacturing Company pioneered many advances, including mass production, later adopted by Henry Ford.

Despite these innovations, widespread adoption remained limited by the difficulty of riding and steering these early models, not to mention the "bone-shaking" ride on metal wheels. Then, in 1885, English inventor John Kemp Starley revolutionized the bicycle; he used a chain linked to the rear wheel, he moved the pedals to the middle of the frame (where they remain today) and shrunk the front wheel. Three years later, John Dunlop's pneumatic tire solved the "bone-shaking" issue and cycling exploded in popularity.

Bicycles offered practical benefits like faster, cheaper travel and a reduced reliance on horses, leading to a significant environmental impact on city streets. But this new technology also had profound social implications, many of which made some people (men) uncomfortable.

The bicycle gave women unprecedented freedom of movement, with significant social consequences. It even necessitated changes in women's clothing. Opponents tried to discourage women from cycling, resorting to scare tactics like the invented "bicycle face" health condition.

Throughout the early 1890s, dozens of bicycle manufacturers sprung up across England. Many went public, and enthusiasm for their shares reached a fever pitch. By 1896, there were 700 publicly-listed bicycle companies and their prices more than tripled in mere months. The Great British Bicycle Bubble was in full swing.

Like all booms, increasing competition and rapid innovation meant many companies couldn't turn a profit. Within a few years, most went bankrupt. Survivors, including those selling "picks and shovels" like Dunlop, found other uses for their products, such as the automobile. While the bubble burst was devastating for investors, the bicycle and its innovations thrived, continuing to this day. As with many technological booms, the early stages attract excessive capital, fostering innovation and propelling society forward, even if most investors lose money.

To say the bicycle had a profound social and economic impact in the late 19th century is an understatement. This burgeoning industry pioneered mechanical and business innovations that laid the foundation for countless others, including the automotive industry.

I share the story of the Great British Bicycle Bubble with you as a reminder that history often repeats itself. Whether it's bicycles, railroads, computers, or the Internet, it's easy to get caught up in the excitement that surrounds new inventions. But when new technology mixes with public markets, excitement often turns into hype and eventually into mania. The technology itself may stick around and even revolutionize the world, but public investors in overhyped stocks are often left holding the bag. We must remember the lessons of the past, and approach hot stock market themes with a healthy dose of caution.

Our Portfolio

As market volatility increased this quarter, we took the opportunity to actively rebalance our portfolio, adjusting holdings based on relative valuations and capitalizing on attractive entry points for companies we admire.

We've recently added three industry leaders to our portfolio:

Alstom (OTCPK:ALSMY) , a global pioneer in sustainable train manufacturing and rail solutions, well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for greener transportation infrastructure.

, a global pioneer in sustainable train manufacturing and rail solutions, well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for greener transportation infrastructure. Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) , a multinational powerhouse in the food and beverage sector, with a diverse portfolio of iconic brands and a proven track record of innovation and adaptability.

, a multinational powerhouse in the food and beverage sector, with a diverse portfolio of iconic brands and a proven track record of innovation and adaptability. Kering (OTCPK:PPRUF), a leading luxury fashion group, home to prestigious brands like Gucci, Saint Laurent, and Bottega Veneta,

These additions reflect our commitment to investing in resilient, high-quality businesses with strong competitive advantages and significant growth potential across diverse sectors.

We also increased our investments in Capgemini (OTCPK:CAPMF), UPS, Brenntag (OTCPK:BNTGF), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Vestas (OTCPK:VWDRY), Helical (OTCPK:HLICF), PayPal (PYPL), and Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY). Additionally, we trimmed our positions in Alphabet (GOOG),(GOOGL), Vistry (OTCPK:BVHMF), and 3M (MMM), and fully exited our investments in Wickes and Neinor Homes (OTCPK:NNRHF).

The Fund and the Company

Thank you all for attending our annual partners meeting. If you missed it, you can catch the replay here.

We're excited to welcome Kate McCormick who joined our Sales & Clients Relations team this June. Kate brings valuable experience from her two years as an analyst at HSBC, where she worked in Institutional Sales, Account Management, Strategy, and Tax. She holds an MA (Hons) in Economics and Finance from Heriot Watt University in Edinburgh.

We also welcomed another addition to the Mayar family. Congratulations to Dan Benton from our Operations team and his partner on the arrival of their new baby boy, Barney Wilfred Benton!

Mayar Capital closed the quarter with $454 million in Assets Under Management (AUM).

This past May, Mayar Capital celebrated its 13th anniversary. While our recent performance hasn't been up to our usual high standards, I'm confident we'll turn things around. I'm incredibly proud of the team we have built here and I’m optimistic about the future. Your continued trust and support mean the world to us. Thank you for being exceptional partners.

As always, please feel free to reach out with any questions. Best Regards,

Abdulaziz A. Alnaim, CFA Managing Director

Business Summary: Vestas Wind Systems

Headquarters: Aarhus, Denmark

Founded: 1945

Vestas, now Vestas Wind Systems, was founded as the Second World War was ending and started out as a general manufacturer of steel goods, from household appliances to cranes and hydraulic equipment. After a quarter of a century, during the energy crises of the 1970s, the company produced its first wind turbine. The company decided to exclusively manufacture wind turbines from the 1980s and today stands as the largest western producer of wind turbines, with a cumulative 177 GW of wind power installed across the world. This is ahead of GE (120 GW), Siemens Gamesa (114 GW), and China’s Goldwind (~113 GW).

Today, wind makes up just 10% of our global electricity mix and just 1.5% of the global energy mix, with almost 1,050 GW of worldwide installed capacity. However, this is growing quickly as we try to decarbonise our energy system. Based on announced pledges by governments, wind capacity will need to grow by 6.8% a year to almost 6,000 GW by 2050, equivalent to adding 187 GW per year over the next 26 years. To get to Net Zero, Vestas estimates that wind capacity will need to grow to 7-8,000 GW by 2050.

One important feature of the wind market is the extent of Chinese isolation thus far. China is building a considerable amount of wind capacity – with two thirds of global new capacity being built in the country – and yet is being built almost exclusively by Chinese companies like Goldwind, Envision and Windey. For context, less than 5% of Vestas’ global installed capacity is built in China.

Vestas is a classic industrial in that it comprises two distinct but related businesses. Firstly, the ‘original equipment’ business, in which Vestas builds, delivers and installs wind turbines for clients around the world. Today, this business makes up the greater part of Vestas’ revenues and accounted for over three quarters of revenues in 2023. The remainder of Vestas’ business is in servicing these wind turbines to ensure they remain in good condition.

However, the ‘original equipment’ business is a difficult one. The production and installation of massive equipment in remote locations across the world can be challenging, and Vestas – like other wind turbine producers – has faced a number of challenges over the last few years. These include exploding costs of steel, logistics services and energy, which the company struggled to immediately pass onto customers. Vestas saw the cost associated with each delivered MW of wind turbine power increase by 35% from the summer of 2021 to the end of 2023, while the average revenue per MW delivered didn’t increase meaningfully until the second half of 2023, when, after almost two years of losing money, the original equipment business became profitable again.

If this all sounds like more trouble than it’s worth, it’s important to realise that the real prize for Vestas lies within the long-term contracts it signs to maintain and service those turbines it has installed.

At present, the servicing business accounts for a minority share of revenues as Vestas focuses on the vast market opportunity in the installations market. However, we expect the payoff in the future to be high, as this business is more profitable, less resource-intensive, and much more stable. If Vestas were to stop growing today – that is, stop installing new equipment – the business would look more like an annuity-like set of recurring revenues with stable and high margins. In our view, this business has great competitive advantages and is where a significant portion of Vestas’ value lies.

Vestas has a number of components to its economic moat which has allowed it to generate pre-tax returns on capital of 23% over the last two decades. This includes scale (as the largest non-Chinese developer of turbines) and know-how as a producer with a long history in the business which has invested almost EUR 2 billion in R&D in the last five years alone.

As with all heavy industry, there are cyclical factors and other structural worries that long-term owners will have to endure. We will always need to be wary of Chinese competition, but so far western governments have been keen to stop the Chinese entering the market. If Vestas can continue to invest in its products, manage the intricacies of the installation business, and execute on its servicing business, the company should continue to produce attractive economic returns well into the future.