Monthly Market Recap: 2025 Is The Year Of The Axe (Or Maybe Just A Butter Knife)

VanEck
4.55K Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • In 2025, navigating turbulence means balancing tech innovation, inflation hedges, energy shifts, and risks from spending cuts and inflation.
  • Digital Assets like Bitcoin complement traditional real assets, offering a modern hedge against monetary instability and diversification in an increasingly digitized economy.
  • Success will depend on allocating capital across these themes to capture growth, preserve value, and build resilience for the future.

Strategy of diversified investment.

tadamichi

In 2025, navigating turbulence means balancing tech innovation, inflation hedges, energy shifts, and risks from spending cuts and inflation.

Buckle up. Making money in 2025 will be trickier than in 2024. Expect turbulence. And at the center of this brewing storm is

This article was written by

VanEck
4.55K Followers
VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: https://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WTAI--
WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund ETF
THNQ--
Robo Global® Artificial Intelligence ETF
LRNZ--
TrueShares Technology, AI and Deep Learning ETF
AIQ--
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
UBOT--
Direxion Daily Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 2X Shares ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News