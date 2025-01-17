Howard Marks' latest memo is about bubbles. In this excellent content, he makes some interesting points about the current stock market and explains bubbles by comparing them with what has happened historically.
QQQ: No Tech Bubble, But Caution Is Necessary
Summary
- Howard Marks highlights "cautionary signs" in the stock market, including high valuations, AI enthusiasm, and reliance on key stocks like the "Magnificent Seven."
- While QQQ and S&P500 valuations are above average, they reflect quality premiums and rational growth expectations, avoiding bubble territory.
- A broad market correction seems unlikely, though select stocks like might face modest valuation adjustments.
