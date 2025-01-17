The stock price of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS), a global investment bank deemed a “Global Systemically Important Bank” (G-SIB), had been rising in the days leading up to and immediately after the result of its
Goldman Sachs Q4 Earnings: Business Downtrends Reversed, Industry Leadership Clear
Summary
- The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.'s FY 2024 earnings show strong revenue and net earnings growth, with operating expenses at 3-year lows and profit margins at 3-year highs.
- Equities and FICC segments within its “Global Banking & Markets” division now account for half of its total revenues, overshadowing advisory-driven investment banking.
- Despite challenges in deal-making due to high rates, Goldman Sachs remains a top M&A advisor globally, ensuring solid deal flows.
- Financials, including Goldman Sachs, performed well in the S&P 500 last year, making GS a strong candidate for value stock investment.
